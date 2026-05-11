Democrats have, for now, lost the redistricting war
Can enthusiasm still let them win the House?
The dominant news story of the week was the Virginia Supreme Court’s 4-to-3 ruling on Friday, which struck down the Democratic-drawn congressional map that voters approved in a special election on April 21. The state’s highest court found that the legislature, which is led by Democrats, violated the Virginia…
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