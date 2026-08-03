Democrats are winning the polls but losing the plot
Primary voters are far more focused on fighting each other than on fighting the G.O.P.
The basic midterm scenario remains familiar: Republicans hold a Senate majority, and Democrats need a net four-seat gain to flip it. Democrats continue to lead on the generic ballot and have a better chance of controlling the…
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