Democratic fields are shifting; G.O.P. bank accounts are growing
From Maine to Wisconsin, Democratic primaries have been upended as G.O.P. incumbents and super PACs continue stockpiling cash ahead of 2026.
Even as party leaders in Maine move quickly to unite behind a candidate after Graham Platner’s departure, Wisconsin’s Democratic primary for governor has gone sideways. Meanwhile, fundraising reports from candidates …
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