DC Happy Hour + Tuesday discussion post
Happy hour this Thursday — note the time change!
We’re pushing our DC happy hour back slightly because I’m going to be cheering on my son’s school soccer team in their final game of the season. Come join us this Thursday, June 4, at 6:30pm near downtown Washington, DC.
Details and location below for paid subscribers. Hope to see you there!
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