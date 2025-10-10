Could the “Last Frontier” turn blue?
Alaska’s shifting rules and demographics could give Democrats a foothold in a state previously seen as untouchable.
In this morning’s mailbag, Matt predicted which state hasn’t turned blue yet but could land on the Democrats’ radar by the 2040s:
The answer is Alaska and the way to “not blow it” is for Democrats to commit themselves to the proposition that while env…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Slow Boring to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.