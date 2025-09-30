Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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Deadpan Troglodytes's avatar
Deadpan Troglodytes
Sep 30, 2025

You allude to this, but it deserves a headline: another advantage of technical developments is that we can export them to places our policies and controls do not reach.

If every US citizen accepted Bill McKibben's or Kōhei Saitō’s vision tomorrow, that would, on its own, only 𝘥𝘦𝘭𝘢𝘺 global warming.

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Sean O.'s avatar
Sean O.
Sep 30, 2025

Speaking of investing in technology, if direct air capture of CO2 becomes efficient, cheap, and widespread enough, it is plausible to remove CO2 from the atmosphere on net, and actually begin cooling the atmosphere. But no one in the climate advocacy space seems interested in doing that.

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