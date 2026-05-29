Breaking down the Clarity Act
Everything you need to know about the single most significant piece of crypto legislation to pass the House
Since it was formed, the U.S. crypto industry operated under what could most generously be called regulatory ambiguity. The Securities and Exchange Commission under Gary Gensler preferred filing lawsuits over drafting new rules for cryptocurrency, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission claime…
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