BEAD’s quiet underspending
The U.S. broadband plan that’s leaving millions behind.
The Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program is a high-dollar initiative that often falls below the radar in national politics, despite being a significant piece of the Biden administration’s infrastructure agenda. Announced as part of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (I.I.J.A.), BEAD set aside $42.45 billion to finally, se…
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