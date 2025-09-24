As federal housing rules retreat, cities rewrite their own
Trump’s rollback of fair-housing oversight meets a wave of local reinvention, from D.C. tenant law to Santa Barbara adaptive reuse.
Housing policy keeps shifting quietly but consequentially. Nationally, federal fair-housing enforcement is faltering, and new data suggests affordable units compete unevenly with market-rate apartments. Cities from…
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