America builds — and balks
From density bets to zoning backlash, local battles hint at the country’s next housing phase.
At the local level, the contours of policy are everywhere. Across the country, housing news this week was a mosaic of local experiments, long-delayed projects breaking ground, and continued reminders that the federal scaffolding beneath it all i…
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