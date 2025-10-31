A voter casts a ballot ahead of Tuesday’s elections, which could reshape political power and policy nationwide. (Photo by SimpleImages /Getty Images)

As Americans prepare to head to the polls on Tuesday, voters across the country face decisions that could reshape political power, housing policy, and even voting rights. From high-profile governors’ races to local tax measures for housing and legislative redistricting battles, the 2025 elections offer an early test of voter sentiment heading into the 2026 midterms.