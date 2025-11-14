A tale of two cities
Katie Wilson’s win in Seattle contrasts with a progressive defeat in Minneapolis.
Katie Wilson, a community organizer, co-founder of the Transit Riders Union, and self-described socialist, will be Seattle’s next mayor after defeating incumbent Bruce Harrell in one of the closest elections in the city’s history. Harrell conceded on Thursday — a week and a half after Election Day — once the final waves of mail-in-ballot counts pushed W…
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