A strong month in a fragile market
March data shows momentum, but a build-to-rent crackdown and tighter capital markets threaten to stall future supply.
The most significant federal housing legislation in decades has not yet been signed into law, but it is already strangling the housing market, according to a survey of 14 build-to-rent (B.T.R.) firms conducted by h…
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