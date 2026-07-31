12 things I’ve learned in 12 months of writing for Slow Boring
Looking back on the year
I have been writing for Slow Boring for exactly one year and, to mark the occasion, I thought I would reflect on 12 lessons I’ve learned during these past 12 months. They’ve been unlike any others in my (very short) career, and it’s due to your readership that I get to keep it up for the foreseeable future. Thanks for reading…
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