Slow Boring

Slow Boring

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KH's avatar
KH
Mar 7

“I don’t want Democrats to be more enthusiastic about bombing in Iran” is almost a perfect summary of my frustration with Fetterman. I truly feel Manchin took too much shit for his stance but I feel like his brand of moderation was almost picture perfect considering the consituency of West Virginia but when it comes to Fetterman, his brand of moderation feels very misguided.

Like him being very enthusiastic about bombing Iran feels like an unwise moderation that bleeds support from base for almost nothing in exchange…

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Ant Breach's avatar
Ant Breach
Mar 7

Countries not understanding their near neighbours is a common problem. Britain similarly spends lots of its elites' time and energy on the Middle East, as well as following US politics and topics of global concern (eg climate change, development aid etc). But European affairs is so poorly regarded we essentially Brexited by accident, and then spent years in torturous negotiations with the EU because we don't understand how the EU functions or what parts of the relationship are valuable.

Similarly my understanding is that post-Soviet states were a low status desk for Russian diplomatic and intelligence officials prior to 2022, and this low investment contributed to poor quality information feeding up into the top of decision-making over the past decade or so.

My theory is that there's a combination of elites believing they understand nearby countries inherently without having to do much work or invest much in it, and them learning the language of their near neighbours doesn't provide the same payoffs as learning/speaking English or something more exotic. A world where more top British politicians spoke French and German, more top US politicians spoke Spanish, and more top Russian officials spoke Ukrainian and Kazakh is probably a better one.

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